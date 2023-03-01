Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Stock Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 0.08% of CION Investment worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in CION Investment by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 663,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 252,148 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE:CION traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,312. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 124.00%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

