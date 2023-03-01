BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the January 31st total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.5 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTBIF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. 270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTBIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

