BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) PT Raised to C$4.15

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.15 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTBIF remained flat at $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

