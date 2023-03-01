Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

