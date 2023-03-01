Brokers Offer Predictions for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WSC. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,004,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after buying an additional 144,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,292,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,908,000 after buying an additional 640,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

