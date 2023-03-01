Brokerages Set Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target at $65.30

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Temenos from CHF 52 to CHF 56 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Temenos Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TMSNY opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

