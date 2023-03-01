Brokerages Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price at $35.50

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,418,072.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,418,072.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $488,094.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDX stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

