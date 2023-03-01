Brokerages Set Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Target Price at SEK 177.20

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 177.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 20.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 15.89. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of SEK 12.14 and a twelve month high of SEK 21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

