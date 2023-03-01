Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Price Target at $90.00

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,839 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,478,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,151,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,082,000 after purchasing an additional 358,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 361,083 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

ORA opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

