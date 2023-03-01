Brokerages Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Price Target at $75.19

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

