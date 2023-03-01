Brokerages Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) PT at $29.13

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.
Altimmune Stock Performance
ALT opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.
