Brokerages Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) PT at $29.13

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth $10,999,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 402.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 831,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 306.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 828,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

ALT opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.