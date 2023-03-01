Brokerages Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price at $6.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,723 shares of company stock worth $113,002. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 435,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

