Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BRMK opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is -48.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Broadmark Realty Capital

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 205,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 58,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

