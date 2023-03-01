Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $775.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.60.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $591.62. 501,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,239. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $580.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.15.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

