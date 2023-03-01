Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Broadcom worth $162,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.60.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $593.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,019. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.15. The company has a market capitalization of $247.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

