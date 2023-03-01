Broadcom (AVGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Broadcom to post earnings of $9.38 per share for the quarter. Broadcom has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $594.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $580.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.15. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $247.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

