Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,079 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 425,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,388,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 203,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $121.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

