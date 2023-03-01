Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,021 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 426.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.01. The stock had a trading volume of 680,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

