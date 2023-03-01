Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $11.88 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,880,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.30.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,494. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.01. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

