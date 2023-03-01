Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,419 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 53.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 359,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $2,573,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 157,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.53. 3,218,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average is $141.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

