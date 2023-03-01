Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.53 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after purchasing an additional 968,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. 318,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

