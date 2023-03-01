Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,590,000 after acquiring an additional 258,662 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,183,000 after acquiring an additional 51,667 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,343,608. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.06. 165,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,214. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $253.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.92 and its 200 day moving average is $203.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

