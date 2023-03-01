Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 11,434 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Comerica worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Comerica by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $71.03. 383,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,170. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

