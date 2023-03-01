Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Whirlpool worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE WHR traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.18. 338,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.03. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $210.99.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

