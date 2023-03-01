BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. BOX also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.26-0.27 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,154. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.05. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

Insider Activity

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,415,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,206.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,396.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also

