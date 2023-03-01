BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.89

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 148685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,430,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after buying an additional 987,274 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after buying an additional 835,394 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

