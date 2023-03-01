Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 5.0% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $36,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 48.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,105,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 98.6% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 106,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,423,000 after buying an additional 52,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 10,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $8,675,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $16.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,540.35. The company had a trading volume of 177,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,243. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,303.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,037.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,553.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 123.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

