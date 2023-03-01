Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $759,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.47. 965,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.