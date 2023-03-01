Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 13,049 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.3 %

BK traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,513. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.