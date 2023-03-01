Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 76.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 156.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $85.50. 632,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

