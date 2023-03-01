Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $836,000 Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $669,811. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,436. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

