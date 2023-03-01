Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,276 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock worth $73,220,670. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMC. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.12.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,071,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,490,422. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

