Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 3,708 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,967,000 after acquiring an additional 194,822 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Shares of GO traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,200 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

