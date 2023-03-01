bluebird bio (BLUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd.

bluebird bio Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $431.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

