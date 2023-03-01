bluebird bio (BLUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd.
bluebird bio Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $431.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.
In related news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.
bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.
