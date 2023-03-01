Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp cut its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $147,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after buying an additional 5,298,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after buying an additional 3,477,322 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,838,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,113,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OWL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. 2,758,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,733.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

