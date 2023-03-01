Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Boosted by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 4.2% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $58,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.93. 2,319,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,716. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.