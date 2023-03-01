BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.
BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance
TCPC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 150,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,800. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a current ratio of 37.97. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.02 million, a PE ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.37.
About BlackRock TCP Capital
TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.
