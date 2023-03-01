BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

TCPC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 150,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,800. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a current ratio of 37.97. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.02 million, a PE ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock TCP Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 338,456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 74,083 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

