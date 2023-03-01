BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

Shares of TCPC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 151,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 37.97, a current ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.60 million, a PE ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

