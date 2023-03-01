BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 424.8% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,027,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,626 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $961,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

BKN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,852. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

