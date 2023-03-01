BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,401,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,850,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $2,677,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,206,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. 3,467,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,478,853. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

