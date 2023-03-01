BlackRock Inc. Has $2.28 Billion Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,835,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,569 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.19% of AmerisourceBergen worth $2,278,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. United Bank raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.92. 337,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,917. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

