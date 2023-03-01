BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.04% of Albemarle worth $2,490,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Stock Down 1.0 %

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

ALB stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.64. The stock had a trading volume of 644,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.18 and a 200 day moving average of $266.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

