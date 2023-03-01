BlackRock Inc. Acquires 16,602 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,353,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.12% of ResMed worth $2,915,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.17. The stock had a trading volume of 197,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,279. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.32 and a 200 day moving average of $220.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $94,208,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $94,208,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,157 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

