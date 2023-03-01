Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Update

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 437.0% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Mountain Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Black Mountain Acquisition by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,720,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 770,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Black Mountain Acquisition by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Black Mountain Acquisition Stock Performance

Black Mountain Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.32 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,434. Black Mountain Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

About Black Mountain Acquisition

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

