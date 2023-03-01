BITICA COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $541,924.13 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00041467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022599 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00217907 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,193.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09274952 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $485,457.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

