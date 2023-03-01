Bitcoin Trading Down 1.5% This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $452.59 billion and $25.18 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23,443.54 on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00568760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00176394 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,305,393 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

