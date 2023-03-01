Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $297.02 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $16.96 or 0.00072320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00186371 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00052199 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

