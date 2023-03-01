Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $133.54 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $133.54 or 0.00569452 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $183.66 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,449.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00176509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000797 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,325,544 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

