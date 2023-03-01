Bison Wealth LLC Takes Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 580.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6,900.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. 3,362,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.