Bison Wealth LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Performance

BATS:TMFC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,453 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $384.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.05.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

